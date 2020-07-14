The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. Photo: ReutersThe Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Huawei faces ban in Britain, uncertainty swirls over timing, extent

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network on Tuesday
  • The United States has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant the Chinese company a limited role in 5G
Updated: 9:46am, 14 Jul, 2020

