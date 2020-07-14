In this file photo taken on January 28, 2020 the logo of Chinese company Huawei is on view at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020. Photo: AFP
UK chairman of Huawei Technologies John Browne resigns ahead of expected ban
- John Browne, the former BP boss and a member of the House of Lords, gave two months’ notice of his resignation in the last few days, according to a report
- The news comes hours before the UK government’s expected announcement of a ban on the Chinese tech giant’s equipment in Britain’s 5G networks
Topic | Huawei
In this file photo taken on January 28, 2020 the logo of Chinese company Huawei is on view at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on January 28, 2020. Photo: AFP