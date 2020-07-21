Short video app TikTok is facing an onslaught of pressure from US politicians over its Chinese roots. Photo: AFPShort video app TikTok is facing an onslaught of pressure from US politicians over its Chinese roots. Photo: AFP
TikTok’s Chinese owner Bytedance spends record amount on federal lobbying as US pressure rises

  • Beijing-based ByteDance spent US$500,000 on federal lobbying in the three months ended June 30, up from its previous record of US$300,000 in the first quarter
  • TikTok is responding to an onslaught of pressure from US politicians over its Chinese roots
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:15am, 21 Jul, 2020

Short video app TikTok is facing an onslaught of pressure from US politicians over its Chinese roots. Photo: AFPShort video app TikTok is facing an onslaught of pressure from US politicians over its Chinese roots. Photo: AFP
