Short video app TikTok is facing an onslaught of pressure from US politicians over its Chinese roots. Photo: AFP
TikTok’s Chinese owner Bytedance spends record amount on federal lobbying as US pressure rises
- Beijing-based ByteDance spent US$500,000 on federal lobbying in the three months ended June 30, up from its previous record of US$300,000 in the first quarter
- TikTok is responding to an onslaught of pressure from US politicians over its Chinese roots
