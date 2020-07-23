A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Chinese officials reiterate support for 5G, semiconductor sectors amid tech war with US
- By the end of June, China’s top three carriers had installed 400,000 5G base stations against an annual target of 500,000
- MIIT said 5G phone sales have been promising, with total shipments of 86.2 million so far this year
