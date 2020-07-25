Commuters walk past an advertising board of Reliance Jio, a digital platform owned by Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, in Mumbai on June 19, 2020. Photo: AFP
Inside China Tech: who wins from India’s pushback on China tech?
- Analysts say a backlash against China tech in India has created opportunities for US firms to fill the void
- Chinese smartphone brands are still dominating the market, at least for now, although shipments on the whole have suffered due to Covid-19
Topic | India
Commuters walk past an advertising board of Reliance Jio, a digital platform owned by Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, in Mumbai on June 19, 2020. Photo: AFP