US President Donald Trump’s campaign to limit exports of sensitive technologies to China has accelerated in recent months. Photo: AFP
With new export controls, US takes another step to clamp down on China
- New US rules restricting exports to China to prevent sensitive technologies from use by military seen to worsen relations
- ‘This is just one rule out of a number of actions we've seen that are impacting China. And there is more to come,’ legal expert says
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump’s campaign to limit exports of sensitive technologies to China has accelerated in recent months. Photo: AFP