Despite the big push in Beijing, there is strong competition from other Chinese cities – including Hangzhou, Chongqing, Shanghai, Xian, Sanya and Haikou – in becoming a major e-sports hub. Photo: China Foto Press
Chinese Communist Party aims to turn Beijing into an e-sports hub, backed by subsidy schemes
- The initiative called ‘E-sports Beijing 2020’ builds on the momentum of news that the annual League of Legends World Championship will be staged for two consecutive years in China
- E-sports revenue in China is projected to reach US$23.7 billion by 2021
Topic | E-sports
Despite the big push in Beijing, there is strong competition from other Chinese cities – including Hangzhou, Chongqing, Shanghai, Xian, Sanya and Haikou – in becoming a major e-sports hub. Photo: China Foto Press