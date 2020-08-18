The new rules are meant to prevent Huawei from evading US export controls by obtaining electronic parts through third parties. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US further tightens restrictions on Huawei’s access to chips
- Under new rules issued by the Commerce Department, any company that sells Huawei any products made anywhere with US technology will require a licence
- The Trump administration has also pressured other governments to restrict Huawei from building their 5G networks
