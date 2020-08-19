Taiwan is planning to ban mainland Chinese streaming giants iQiyi and Tencent Holdings from operating services on the island. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

Taiwan plans to ban mainland Chinese streaming sites such as iQiyi and Tencent WeTV

  • Taiwan is planning to ban mainland Chinese streaming giants iQiyi and Tencent Holdings from operating services on the island
  • The order will prohibit Taiwanese individuals and organisations from working with mainland Chinese video streaming companies
Topic |   Taiwan
Iris DengYujie Xue
Iris Deng and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:22pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan is planning to ban mainland Chinese streaming giants iQiyi and Tencent Holdings from operating services on the island. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE