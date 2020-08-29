The Long March-5 rocket, which will be used to launch China's first Mars exploration mission, is seen at the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern Hainan province on July 17. Space material production is among the technologies China has restricted for export. Photo: Xinhua
China revises list of technologies banned, restricted for export
- The government has added 23 new items of technologies restricted for export, including those on space material production and laser
- The last revision of this list was made in 2008
Topic | China technology
