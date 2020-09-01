Director of the National Trade Council Peter Navarro speaks to members of the media following a television interview outside the White House on 28 August, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
White House will crack down on more Chinese apps after TikTok, WeChat, Trump adviser Navarro says
- ‘It is critical that this country not use apps that are made in China,’ White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview
- The Trump administration has previously issued orders banning transactions related to TikTok and WeChat, and ordering ByteDance to divest its US operations
Topic | US-China tech war
