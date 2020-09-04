Drivers play a game on a mobile phone as they wait for customers at the prepaid taxi stand at Chennai International Airport in Chennai on March 19, 2020. Photo: AFPDrivers play a game on a mobile phone as they wait for customers at the prepaid taxi stand at Chennai International Airport in Chennai on March 19, 2020. Photo: AFP
India’s latest ban of Chinese games like PUBG Mobile opens door to home-grown alternatives, experts say

  • Almost a third of the Chinese mobile apps affected by India’s latest ban were games, such as PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor
  • This will open up opportunities for Western or Indian home-grown apps to fill the void, analysts say

