India banned 59 Chinese apps including ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat in June. Photo: AFP
Inside China Tech: Protectionism on the rise with India app ban, China tech export controls
- India announced on Wednesday that it was banning another 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, Baidu and Alipay
- Huawei says it redirected investments from the US to Russia after it was placed on the former’s Entity List
Topic | China technology
