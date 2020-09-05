India banned 59 Chinese apps including ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat in June. Photo: AFPIndia banned 59 Chinese apps including ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat in June. Photo: AFP
Inside China Tech: Protectionism on the rise with India app ban, China tech export controls

  • India announced on Wednesday that it was banning another 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, Baidu and Alipay
  • Huawei says it redirected investments from the US to Russia after it was placed on the former’s Entity List

Updated: 6:30am, 5 Sep, 2020

