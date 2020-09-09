Beijing and Washington have been competing in an increasingly acrimonious “tech war”. Photo: Reuters
China tech veterans to launch ‘domestic replacement’ fund amid US sanctions
- Former executives at Huawei Technologies and SMIC are among the Chinese tech veterans who plan to launch a fund to help create China’s next tech giant
- The fund will invest in start-ups specialising in technologies including semiconductors, 5G and artificial intelligence
Topic | China technology
