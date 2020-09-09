Beijing and Washington have been competing in an increasingly acrimonious “tech war”. Photo: ReutersBeijing and Washington have been competing in an increasingly acrimonious “tech war”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing and Washington have been competing in an increasingly acrimonious “tech war”. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

China tech veterans to launch ‘domestic replacement’ fund amid US sanctions

  • Former executives at Huawei Technologies and SMIC are among the Chinese tech veterans who plan to launch a fund to help create China’s next tech giant
  • The fund will invest in start-ups specialising in technologies including semiconductors, 5G and artificial intelligence

Topic |   China technology
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:01am, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing and Washington have been competing in an increasingly acrimonious “tech war”. Photo: ReutersBeijing and Washington have been competing in an increasingly acrimonious “tech war”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing and Washington have been competing in an increasingly acrimonious “tech war”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE