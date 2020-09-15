Tencent is said to have been considering the shift of some business operations out of its home country. Photo: Reuters
Tencent said to join rivals Alibaba, ByteDance in picking Singapore as Asia hub after India, US bans
- Management at China’s largest social media and gaming company had been discussing Singapore as a potential regional hub, sources say
- China’s tech behemoths are increasingly turning to Southeast Asia in the face of growing hostility from the US and other major markets
Topic | Tencent
