In August, President Donald Trump unveiled a proposed sweeping ban on US transactions with Tencent Holdings, owner of popular mainland Chinese app WeChat. Photo: EPA-EFEIn August, President Donald Trump unveiled a proposed sweeping ban on US transactions with Tencent Holdings, owner of popular mainland Chinese app WeChat. Photo: EPA-EFE
In August, President Donald Trump unveiled a proposed sweeping ban on US transactions with Tencent Holdings, owner of popular mainland Chinese app WeChat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Policy

WeChat users will not be penalised even if Chinese app is banned, US Justice Department says

  • Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is set to release regulations by Sunday clarifying what WeChat transactions will be prohibited
  • US WeChat users are seeking an injunction to bar the Trump administration from prohibiting the use of WeChat by individual users, businesses and groups

Topic |   WeChat
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:40am, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In August, President Donald Trump unveiled a proposed sweeping ban on US transactions with Tencent Holdings, owner of popular mainland Chinese app WeChat. Photo: EPA-EFEIn August, President Donald Trump unveiled a proposed sweeping ban on US transactions with Tencent Holdings, owner of popular mainland Chinese app WeChat. Photo: EPA-EFE
In August, President Donald Trump unveiled a proposed sweeping ban on US transactions with Tencent Holdings, owner of popular mainland Chinese app WeChat. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE