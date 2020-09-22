iQiyi’s agent in Taiwan has announced that it will stop providing customer service to its local users starting October 15. Photo: Reuters
iQiyi’s Taiwan agent to cease serving local users from October 15 after ban on Chinese streaming platforms
- An order issued on September 3 prohibits Taiwanese individuals and organisations from working with mainland Chinese video streaming companies
- OTT Entertainment, iQiyi’s Taiwanese partner, says it will stop providing customer service to the Chinese streaming site’s local users from October 15
Topic | Apps
iQiyi’s agent in Taiwan has announced that it will stop providing customer service to its local users starting October 15. Photo: Reuters