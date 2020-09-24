Tesla’s plan to produce lithium for electric vehicle batteries close to its Nevada Gigafactory faces stark challenges from the outset. Photo: Reuters
Tesla's Nevada plan to produce lithium from clay faces stark obstacles on path to production
- Elon Musk told shareholders on Tuesday that Tesla has secured rights to 10,000 acres in Nevada where it aims to produce lithium from clay deposits
- The plan drew backlash almost immediately, with critics describing Musk’s plan as too simplistic and light on details
Topic | Tesla
Tesla’s plan to produce lithium for electric vehicle batteries close to its Nevada Gigafactory faces stark challenges from the outset. Photo: Reuters