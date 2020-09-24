ByteDance said on Wednesday that it has applied for a technology export licence to comply with China’s recently revised tech export rules. Photo: Getty ImagesByteDance said on Wednesday that it has applied for a technology export licence to comply with China’s recently revised tech export rules. Photo: Getty Images
TikTok sale: ByteDance applies for China tech export licence amid uncertainty over Oracle-Walmart deal

  • TikTok-owner ByteDance has applied for a technology export licence to comply with China’s recently revised tech export rules, it says
  • The Beijing-based company earlier said the proposed deal with Oracle and Walmart does not involve the transfer of any technologies

Tracy Qu
Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Sep, 2020

