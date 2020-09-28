Deputy director of the Communist Party Publicity Department in Beijing Wang Yefei speaking at the inaugural Beijing International Game Conference. Photo: HandoutDeputy director of the Communist Party Publicity Department in Beijing Wang Yefei speaking at the inaugural Beijing International Game Conference. Photo: Handout
Deputy director of the Communist Party Publicity Department in Beijing Wang Yefei speaking at the inaugural Beijing International Game Conference. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Policy

Beijing stresses importance of games imparting Chinese values at inaugural developers conference

  • China aims to make Beijing an ‘international capital of online games’ by 2035
  • The first Beijing International Game Conference was attended by industry heavyweights from companies like Tencent, NetEase and Activision Blizzard

Topic |   Video gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 6:00pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Deputy director of the Communist Party Publicity Department in Beijing Wang Yefei speaking at the inaugural Beijing International Game Conference. Photo: HandoutDeputy director of the Communist Party Publicity Department in Beijing Wang Yefei speaking at the inaugural Beijing International Game Conference. Photo: Handout
Deputy director of the Communist Party Publicity Department in Beijing Wang Yefei speaking at the inaugural Beijing International Game Conference. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE