Honour of Kings was the second-highest earning mobile game worldwide this August, racking up US$204.8 million in gross revenue, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Bloomberg
First all-female team to join Honour of Kings pro e-sports league say they are better than men
- Gender diversity in e-sports has become a talking point in the industry, with women still under-represented
- Honour of Kings has been the most popular and lucrative mobile game in China in recent years
Topic | E-sports
