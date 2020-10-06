Honour of Kings was the second-highest earning mobile game worldwide this August, racking up US$204.8 million in gross revenue, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Photo: BloombergHonour of Kings was the second-highest earning mobile game worldwide this August, racking up US$204.8 million in gross revenue, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Bloomberg
Honour of Kings was the second-highest earning mobile game worldwide this August, racking up US$204.8 million in gross revenue, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Apps & Social

First all-female team to join Honour of Kings pro e-sports league say they are better than men

  • Gender diversity in e-sports has become a talking point in the industry, with women still under-represented
  • Honour of Kings has been the most popular and lucrative mobile game in China in recent years

Topic |   E-sports
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 7:31pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Honour of Kings was the second-highest earning mobile game worldwide this August, racking up US$204.8 million in gross revenue, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Photo: BloombergHonour of Kings was the second-highest earning mobile game worldwide this August, racking up US$204.8 million in gross revenue, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Bloomberg
Honour of Kings was the second-highest earning mobile game worldwide this August, racking up US$204.8 million in gross revenue, according to mobile app research firm Sensor Tower. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE