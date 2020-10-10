China’s total public and private sector spending on hi-tech research and development reached a record high of US$324 billion last year. Photo: APChina’s total public and private sector spending on hi-tech research and development reached a record high of US$324 billion last year. Photo: AP
China’s total public and private sector spending on hi-tech research and development reached a record high of US$324 billion last year. Photo: AP
Tech /  Policy

Inside China Tech: Beijing to sharpen country’s R&D focus

  • China wants to ensure researchers are focused on relevant tech projects, not on the number of papers they get published
  • The urgency of tackling this issue has intensified amid the ongoing tech and trade war between the US and China

Topic |   China technology
Bien Perez
Bien Perez

Updated: 6:27am, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s total public and private sector spending on hi-tech research and development reached a record high of US$324 billion last year. Photo: APChina’s total public and private sector spending on hi-tech research and development reached a record high of US$324 billion last year. Photo: AP
China’s total public and private sector spending on hi-tech research and development reached a record high of US$324 billion last year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE