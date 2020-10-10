China’s total public and private sector spending on hi-tech research and development reached a record high of US$324 billion last year. Photo: AP
Inside China Tech: Beijing to sharpen country’s R&D focus
- China wants to ensure researchers are focused on relevant tech projects, not on the number of papers they get published
- The urgency of tackling this issue has intensified amid the ongoing tech and trade war between the US and China
Topic | China technology
