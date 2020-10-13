US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a ground breaking at Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on June 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Apple supplier Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory short of 2019 jobs target for tax credits, state says
- Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory was hailed by President Donald Trump as proof he was reviving US manufacturing
- But for many the factory has become a symbol of failed promises in Midwestern states like Wisconsin that were key to Trump’s 2016 election
