US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a ground breaking at Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on June 28, 2018. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a ground breaking at Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on June 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a ground breaking at Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on June 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory short of 2019 jobs target for tax credits, state says

  • Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory was hailed by President Donald Trump as proof he was reviving US manufacturing
  • But for many the factory has become a symbol of failed promises in Midwestern states like Wisconsin that were key to Trump’s 2016 election

Topic |   Hon Hai Precision Industry
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:51am, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a ground breaking at Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on June 28, 2018. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a ground breaking at Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on June 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a ground breaking at Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on June 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE