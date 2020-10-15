A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Why tougher US visa rules for highly-skilled foreign workers could be America’s loss and China’s gain
- H-1B visas are issued temporarily to highly educated immigrants who work in specialised occupations, such as technology or medicine
- Trump’s new visa rules for foreign workers have seen denial rates rise and the technology sector squeezed when it comes to hiring overseas talent
Topic | US-China tech war
A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua