A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua
A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Policy

Why tougher US visa rules for highly-skilled foreign workers could be America’s loss and China’s gain

  • H-1B visas are issued temporarily to highly educated immigrants who work in specialised occupations, such as technology or medicine
  • Trump’s new visa rules for foreign workers have seen denial rates rise and the technology sector squeezed when it comes to hiring overseas talent

Topic |   US-China tech war
Tracy QuMinghe Hu
Tracy Qu and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua
A group of Chinese graduates throw their hats into the sky after a commencement ceremony at Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE