Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Tech /  Policy

Chinese social media apps held to same standards as e-commerce platforms under new draft regulation

  • Social media platforms with e-commerce functions should be held to the same regulations as e-commerce platforms, according to a new draft regulation
  • Live-streaming e-commerce is the fastest-growing area of China’s internet amid the pandemic, but its popularity is also attracting more regulatory scrutiny

Topic |   China technology
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:21am, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE