Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Chinese social media apps held to same standards as e-commerce platforms under new draft regulation
- Social media platforms with e-commerce functions should be held to the same regulations as e-commerce platforms, according to a new draft regulation
- Live-streaming e-commerce is the fastest-growing area of China’s internet amid the pandemic, but its popularity is also attracting more regulatory scrutiny
Topic | China technology
Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese “shoppertainment” boom accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP