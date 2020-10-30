Huawei Technologies saw its shipments in China decline in the third quarter this year for the first time since 2014. Photo: Reuters
Huawei marks first drop in China shipments since 2014 amid US sanctions, sees market share shrink
- Huawei’s shipments fell 18 per cent year-on-year to 34.2 million units in the third quarter, according to research firm Canalys
- The latest round of US sanctions in August shrank its market share from 44.3 per cent to 41.2 per cent
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies saw its shipments in China decline in the third quarter this year for the first time since 2014. Photo: Reuters