Workers check products at an electronics manufacturing enterprise in Qinhuangdao, a city in northern China's Hebei province, on August 1. China’s 14th five-year plan is expected to spur increased research and development initiatives in the country’s technology sector. Photo: Xinhua
China’s tech R&D to go into overdrive as five-year plan seeks self-reliance, more innovation

  • The country’s 14th five-year plan aims to build an internal economic ecosystem less prone to external sanctions and turbulence
  • It marks a shift in priorities towards industrial and national security as well as reduced tech imports

Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:23pm, 2 Nov, 2020

