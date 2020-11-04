Investors had bid a record US$3 trillion for Ant Group shares before China suspended the fintech giant’s stock market listing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US shelves bid to blacklist China’s Ant Group after phone call by Alibaba president, sources say
- Alibaba president Michael Evans urged Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to reject a proposal to add Ant Group to a trade blacklist in a phone call, sources say
- Fears of antagonising Wall Street ahead of Tuesday’s presidential elections, possibility of a lawsuit said to have helped convince Ross to set the plan aside
Topic | Ant Group
Investors had bid a record US$3 trillion for Ant Group shares before China suspended the fintech giant’s stock market listing. Photo: EPA-EFE