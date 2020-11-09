“This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” a Twitter spokesman said in a statement. “This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.
“This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.
Tech /  Policy

Trump will be subject to same Twitter rules as everyone else when Biden takes office in January

  • Twitter places ‘public interest’ notices on some rule-breaking tweets from ‘world leaders’
  • It first hid one of Trump’s tweets behind a ‘public interest’ label in May

Topic |   Twitter
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:01am, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
