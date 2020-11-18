Staff members work at the distribution center of an express delivery company in Yinchuan, northwest China. Photo: Xinhua Staff members work at the distribution center of an express delivery company in Yinchuan, northwest China. Photo: Xinhua
Singles’ Day: Record-breaking sales focus new attention on packaging waste as almost 4 billion parcels are shipped

  • It is estimated that 20 per cent of the packages delivered this year in China are plastic
  • Environmentalists are questioning if recycling efforts are enough to offset the surge in online shopping

Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 12:47pm, 18 Nov, 2020

