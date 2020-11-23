China's President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen before the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China on November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China ready to work with other countries to build global cyberspace community, president Xi Jinping says
- In a letter read at the opening ceremony of the 7th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Xi emphasised the importance of digital technology amid the pandemic
- China is ready to work with other countries to build a shared cyberspace community and ‘create an even better future for mankind’, he says
