China ready to work with other countries to build global cyberspace community, president Xi Jinping says

  • In a letter read at the opening ceremony of the 7th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Xi emphasised the importance of digital technology amid the pandemic
  • China is ready to work with other countries to build a shared cyberspace community and ‘create an even better future for mankind’, he says

Yujie Xue in Wuzhen and Minghe Hu in Wuzhen

Updated: 10:44am, 23 Nov, 2020

China's President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen before the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China on November 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
