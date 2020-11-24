A woman stands in the China Telecom booth at the 7th World Internet Conference on 23 November 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s state-run World Internet Conference sees ‘quietest’ year ever amid coronavirus pandemic
- Just over 130 companies take part in this year’s World Internet Conference, compared to more than 600 last year
- Coronavirus pandemic takes centre stage, with speakers praising China’s success in controlling the spread of the virus
