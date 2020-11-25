A rideshare driver takes part in a rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft grant drivers "basic employee rights'' in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters A rideshare driver takes part in a rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft grant drivers "basic employee rights'' in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Let US tech firms like Uber and Lyft pay gig workers with equity instead of cash, SEC proposes

  • The US regulator proposes a pilot programme where companies can pay gig workers up to 15 per cent of their annual compensation in equity
  • The proposal does not require an increase in pay, but creates flexibility on whether companies can pay gig workers using cash or equity

Topic |   Technology
Reuters

Updated: 9:37am, 25 Nov, 2020

