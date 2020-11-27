China's tech giants are taking over consumer finance in the country using their AI expertise. Source: SCMP China's tech giants are taking over consumer finance in the country using their AI expertise. Source: SCMP
How AI and big data helped China’s tech giants dominate consumer finance

  • China’s tech giants have the secret recipe that can improve the buying journey and they are applying this to consumer credit
  • The aim is to build a much more accurate picture of a user’s credit profile by using a range of online data as opposed to traditional credit scoring

Tracy Qu and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:39am, 27 Nov, 2020

