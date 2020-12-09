A pedestrian walks past the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg A pedestrian walks past the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian walks past the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Policy

Xiaomi, JD.com-backed firm on track to become China’s second personal credit ratings agency

  • China’s central bank has accepted the application of Pudao Credit to operate another personal credit ratings firm in the world’s second-largest economy
  • Beijing Financial Holdings Group, a company owned by the Beijing local government, will have a 35 per cent controlling stake in Pudao Credit

Topic |   People’s Bank of China
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 4:42pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian walks past the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg A pedestrian walks past the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian walks past the People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE