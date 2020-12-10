A Chinese soldier loads cloud-seeding shells during a weather modification mission in northern Shanxi province in February 2011. Photo: Xinhua
Master of weather? China in drive to advance rain-making tech
- China’s expanded weather modification efforts would support emergency response plans to deal with events such as drought and hailstorms
- Its artificial rainfall and snowfall operations will cover an area of more than 5.5 million sq km – greater than the total size of Southeast Asia
Topic | China technology
