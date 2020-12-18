China's President Xi Jinping shown on a screen in front of logos of China's leading Internet companies. Photo: Reuters
China’s market regulator flexes muscles, signalling Wild West era of unchecked Big Tech growth is over
- Latest move follows the issuance of new draft rules by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in November
- Clampdown comes after China’s tech giants have taken the country from a technology backwater to one where digital innovation is leading the way
