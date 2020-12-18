China's President Xi Jinping shown on a screen in front of logos of China's leading Internet companies. Photo: Reuters China's President Xi Jinping shown on a screen in front of logos of China's leading Internet companies. Photo: Reuters
China's President Xi Jinping shown on a screen in front of logos of China's leading Internet companies. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

China’s market regulator flexes muscles, signalling Wild West era of unchecked Big Tech growth is over

  • Latest move follows the issuance of new draft rules by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in November
  • Clampdown comes after China’s tech giants have taken the country from a technology backwater to one where digital innovation is leading the way

Topic |   China technology
Tracy QuChe Pan
Tracy Qu and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:07am, 18 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China's President Xi Jinping shown on a screen in front of logos of China's leading Internet companies. Photo: Reuters China's President Xi Jinping shown on a screen in front of logos of China's leading Internet companies. Photo: Reuters
China's President Xi Jinping shown on a screen in front of logos of China's leading Internet companies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE