A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. Photo: Reuters A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Suspected Russian hacking spree said to have breached Microsoft’s defences as fallout continues

  • Microsoft used the widely deployed networking management software from SolarWinds, which was used in the suspected Russian attacks
  • The US Energy Department also said they have evidence hackers gained access to their networks as part of a massive cyber campaign.

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Reuters
Updated: 9:35am, 18 Dec, 2020

