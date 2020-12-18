A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Suspected Russian hacking spree said to have breached Microsoft’s defences as fallout continues
- Microsoft used the widely deployed networking management software from SolarWinds, which was used in the suspected Russian attacks
- The US Energy Department also said they have evidence hackers gained access to their networks as part of a massive cyber campaign.
