SMIC, China’s top chip maker, has repeatedly said that it has no relationship with the Chinese military. Photo: Reuters
Trump administration to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say
- The US is expected to add around 80 additional companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese
- This is seen as the latest in President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden takes office
Topic | Semiconductors
