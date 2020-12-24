Logos of Ant Group and Alibaba are pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, on October 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China investigates Alibaba over suspected monopolistic practices, regulators to meet Ant Group
- The State Administration of Market Supervision has officially started investigating Alibaba Group Holding over suspected monopolistic practices
- Regulators have also asked to meet Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech affiliate
