Some lawmakers and people involved in investigations into a massive cyberattack involving software from Texas-based SolarWinds suggest hackers may have aimed to undermine Americans’ faith in the systems themselves. Photo: AFP Some lawmakers and people involved in investigations into a massive cyberattack involving software from Texas-based SolarWinds suggest hackers may have aimed to undermine Americans’ faith in the systems themselves. Photo: AFP
Some lawmakers and people involved in investigations into a massive cyberattack involving software from Texas-based SolarWinds suggest hackers may have aimed to undermine Americans’ faith in the systems themselves. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Policy

Russian hackers’ motive for SolarWinds cyberattack baffles US: mere espionage, or worse?

  • Researchers from Silicon Valley to Washington are racing to understand the full impact of the massive cyberattack that breached computer networks across the US
  • Some say the magnitude and breadth of the hack point to objectives beyond espionage, including undermining Americans’ faith in the systems themselves

Topic |   Computer hackers
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some lawmakers and people involved in investigations into a massive cyberattack involving software from Texas-based SolarWinds suggest hackers may have aimed to undermine Americans’ faith in the systems themselves. Photo: AFP Some lawmakers and people involved in investigations into a massive cyberattack involving software from Texas-based SolarWinds suggest hackers may have aimed to undermine Americans’ faith in the systems themselves. Photo: AFP
Some lawmakers and people involved in investigations into a massive cyberattack involving software from Texas-based SolarWinds suggest hackers may have aimed to undermine Americans’ faith in the systems themselves. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE