US-China tech decoupling: Zoom woes reveal narrowing space for firms to reconcile both systems

  • A former Zoom employee is accused of shutting down online meetings commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown, some hosted outside China
  • Zoom, like other US companies, faces a choice of complying with increasingly stringent Chinese government rules or quitting the market altogether

Masha Borak

Updated: 6:00am, 28 Dec, 2020

A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home during the coronavirus outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain on April 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters
