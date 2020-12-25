The logo of Alibaba Group is seen during the 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China on November 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba antitrust probe: not a sign winter is coming but a new start for tech industry, Chinese official media says
- Beijing’s investigation into Alibaba’s alleged monopolistic practices is a necessary technical step for the industry’s development, state media outlets say
- E-commerce giant’s US shares tumble 13 per cent in biggest one-day drop ever after China announces probe
