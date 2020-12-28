The logos of Ant Group and Alibaba pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters The logos of Ant Group and Alibaba pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The logos of Ant Group and Alibaba pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Alibaba

Tech /  Policy

Alibaba antitrust probe: home province vows to bring platform economy into ‘new stage’

  • The Zhejiang Communist Party pledged on Monday to bring progress to the platform economy, answering a call from Beijing to tame capital expansion
  • Zhejiang is China’s platform economy and fintech leader thanks in part to the presence of Alibaba and Ant Group

Topic |   Alibaba
Coco FengZhou Xin
Coco Feng in Beijing and Zhou Xin

Updated: 11:50pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The logos of Ant Group and Alibaba pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters The logos of Ant Group and Alibaba pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The logos of Ant Group and Alibaba pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE