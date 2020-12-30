Singles’ Day is the biggest shopping festival in the world, but China’s market regulator is cracking down on participating companies over what it says are misleading deals promoting goods at higher-than-normal prices. Photo: Xinhua
China technology
China fines Tmall, JD and Vipshop for price irregularities in Beijing’s latest swipe at e-commerce giants
- Tmall, JD and Vipshop were each fined 500,000 yuan over pricing irregularities, mirroring other recent fines levied against Chinese tech companies
- Big Tech companies are facing increasing regulatory scrutiny amid a new antitrust crackdown from Beijing
