The New York Stock Exchange will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a US executive order. Photo: AP
China Unicom
New York Stock Exchange to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order
- The New York Stock Exchange will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a US executive order
- China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong will be delisted between January 7 and January 11
Topic | China Unicom
The New York Stock Exchange will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a US executive order. Photo: AP