Vipshop is a Chinese company that operates the e-commerce website specialising in online discount sales. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
E-commerce
China’s top regulator launches probe into e-commerce platform Vipshop over alleged ‘improper competition behaviour’
- The State Administration for Market Regulation announced the probe in a one-line statement on its website without providing further details
- Vipshop, JD.com and Tmall were fined in December by SAMR for ‘pricing irregularities’
