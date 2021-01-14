Vipshop is a Chinese company that operates the e-commerce website specialising in online discount sales. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan Vipshop is a Chinese company that operates the e-commerce website specialising in online discount sales. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Vipshop is a Chinese company that operates the e-commerce website specialising in online discount sales. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan

E-commerce

Tech /  Policy

China’s top regulator launches probe into e-commerce platform Vipshop over alleged ‘improper competition behaviour’

  • The State Administration for Market Regulation announced the probe in a one-line statement on its website without providing further details
  • Vipshop, JD.com and Tmall were fined in December by SAMR for ‘pricing irregularities’

Topic |   E-commerce
Jane ZhangMinghe Hu
Jane Zhang and Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vipshop is a Chinese company that operates the e-commerce website specialising in online discount sales. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan Vipshop is a Chinese company that operates the e-commerce website specialising in online discount sales. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Vipshop is a Chinese company that operates the e-commerce website specialising in online discount sales. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE