An artist’s rendering of Elon Musk’s Starlink low Earth orbit satellite in orbit. As of November 2020, SpaceX has launched 955 such satellites for the Starlink system’s global service coverage. Photo: Handout
China technology
Beijing sets up satellite internet measures as China aims to build new space infrastructure
- Beijing is the latest Chinese city to initiate policy measures for satellite-based internet development
- The nation’s capital is home to a comprehensive supply chain for satellite manufacturers and space transport services
Topic | China technology
An artist’s rendering of Elon Musk’s Starlink low Earth orbit satellite in orbit. As of November 2020, SpaceX has launched 955 such satellites for the Starlink system’s global service coverage. Photo: Handout