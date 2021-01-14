China has continued its campaign against breaches of personal privacy in the world’s largest internet market. Photo: Xinhua
Guangdong authority orders Tencent, Xpeng, other tech firms to amend apps over cybersecurity concerns
- More than 70 per cent of the 201 apps reprimanded by the Guangdong Communications Administration failed to specify the purpose, means and scope of data collection
- Up to 40 per cent were found to have collected personal information before receiving user consent
