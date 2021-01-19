The death of a young employee has sparked a public relations crisis for Pinduoduo, which is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce companies in China. Photo: Reuters
Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo worker deaths reignite debate on 996 and the dark side of China tech’s overwork culture
- Pinduoduo confirmed the deaths of two young workers recently, sparking debate over a culture of overworking in China’s tech companies
- A ‘996’ work schedule of 12 hours a day, six days a week has become an unwritten standard for many of the country’s tech firms
Topic | Pinduoduo
The death of a young employee has sparked a public relations crisis for Pinduoduo, which is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce companies in China. Photo: Reuters